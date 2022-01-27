(The Center Square) – An Arizona lawmaker wants to create a new, voluntary opportunity for some Arizona workers to save for retirement.
State Senator Rick Gray, R-Sun City, introduced SB 1375 this week. It would establish the Arizona Work and Save Program.
The bill would direct the state board of investment to serve as the program's trustee.
The program would cover private-sector employees who aren't already enrolled in retirement savings plans. It would allow employees to opt into having a portion of their paycheck withheld, covered by a payroll deduction. The bill says that this could be as low as 1% of one's salary if they wish.
"This legislation, in addition to increasing the opportunity for Arizona residents to save for retirement and other long-term financial needs, will also provide small businesses with an additional tool towards employee recruitment and retention, at no additional cost," Gray said in a press release on Wednesday.
Another supporter of the proposal is AARP Arizona. The organization praised the proposal in the same press release.
"AARP Arizona appreciates the leadership of Senator Gray on SB 1375, and we encourage state lawmakers to get behind this innovative solution to the retirement crisis," AARP Arizona state director Dana Kennedy said in a press release. "Today, a secure retirement is out of reach for over 1.2 million Arizonans that don't have a workplace retirement savings option."
AARP noted a poll it released that same day found that Arizona residents felt lawmakers should support legislation that makes it easier to save money. That included 76% of Republicans, 85% of independents, and 93% of Democrats. The poll surveyed 616 registered voters ages 25 to 64 in September and October.
Gray is the lone sponsor of the legislation.