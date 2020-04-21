(The Center Square) – A state auditor report into Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESA) Program shows inconsistent customer service, lapses in student privacy protections and a need for more staff than was anticipated by lawmakers.
The audit, commissioned by the Arizona Legislature in October of last year, found that nearly one-quarter of the 110 parental service calls the auditors investigated were given “poor-quality information” that included false information about why a child was denied and falsely telling a parent that a preferred tutoring company was an unauthorized purchase. Department staffers fielded more than 6,800 calls in 2019, according to the report. The program managed by the Department of Education had 6,500 students participate in the 2019 fiscal year.
The report also found a number of the student and parent privacy issues identified in 2016 were still an issue, beyond a January revelation that state officials sent sensitive information about 7,000 ESA participants and family members to an anti-school choice group. In the report, they reviewed 14 of the 157 public records requests the Department received and found four had released “improperly redacted personally identifiable information” relating to 16 children, 10 parents/guardians, and seven others’ names, email addresses, and mailing addresses.
A 2018 audit of the program showed $700,000 in questionable spending of public money by some parents, including movies of no educational value, beauty supplies, and other unapproved expenses on state-issued debit cards. The new inquiry found only one inappropriate charge for $30.
Auditors suggested increasing staff to 21 to sufficiently handle the workload. As of last June the department had 13 full-time employees. Hoffman asked for appropriate funding to implement the program in 2019 after receiving complaints they had been unlawfully taking more than 45 days to send out letters of approval for hundreds of students each year. Lawmakers approved $2 million in administrative spending this spring, less than Hoffman's reported ask.
The audit said DOE officials agreed with the findings.
“The Arizona Department of Education’s goal is to provide timely and helpful customer service to participants of the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program – the recommendations made by the Auditor General, as well as additional appropriations by the Arizona State Legislature, will help the Department accomplish that goal,” department spokesman Richie Taylor said Tuesday. “The Department looks forward to implementing these recommendations in the months ahead.”
Advocates of school choice say the report serves as vindication to families that have been vilified as taking advantage of taxpayers.
“The Auditor General report confirms what ESA parents have been saying all along: that their families need clarity and consistency from program administrators, not condemnation and bureaucratic bloat,” said Matt Beienburg, director of education policy at the Goldwater Institute.
The audit has been criticized as a waste of taxpayer dollars by Democrats and political columnists who have painted it as a political maneuver aimed at Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman, a Democrat.