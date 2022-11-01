(The Center Square) – More than $600,000 is now available in grant funding or Child and Family Advocacy Centers across Arizona.
Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that the Arizona Attorney General’s Office (AGO) that this funding will be available on Thursday this week.
Child and Family Advocacy Centers offer victim-focused programs and help coordinate “critical services for victims of family violence and sexual assault, including children,” according to the press release from the Attorney General’s office.
This grant is the third round of funding the Attorney General’s Office has provided to Child and Family Advocacy Centers due to a program it established with the Arizona legislature.
Thus far, the Attorney General’s Office has distributed $1.2 million to Child and Family Advocacy Centers in Arizona.
In a typical year, Child and Family Advocacy Centers in Arizona provide services to more than 20,000 victims. These people include victims of adult abuse, vulnerable adult abuse, sexual assault, domestic violence, juvenile sex trafficking, and homicide.
The deadline to apply for grant funding is 11:59 p.m. local time on December 6, 2022.