(The Center Square) – Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced a plan to increase the number of veterans in the state workforce.
AZHiresVets!, a recruitment effort coordinated by Ducey’s office, the Arizona Coalition for Military Families and the Arizona Departments of Administration, Veterans’ Services and Economic Security, aims to increase the percentage of veterans in the state workforce from 8.5% to 15% by 2025.
“Arizona has a message for the men and women who’ve served our country in uniform – we value your experience, we value your skills, and we want you to come work for our state,” Ducey said in a Feb. 15 press release. “The State of Arizona currently employs about 3,200 veterans. We want to double that number and bring more of these patriots into public service.”
The agency will hold two hiring events in Phoenix in the coming months. One will take place on March 30, and the other will happen on April 28. Registration will open in the first week of March.
“Veterans are in such high demand in today’s highly competitive job market,” Arizona’s Human Resources Director Emily Rajakovich said in a press release. “Veterans selflessly and willingly chose to dedicate themselves to serving our country. As natural leaders and problem solvers, these are exactly the kind of men and women we want to join the State’s ranks.”
In his 2022 State of the State address last month, Ducey called for his state to hire more veterans.
“We are blessed to be a magnet for America’s veterans,” he said at the time. “They represent the best of our country, and as any hiring manager will tell you: Veterans are among their most prized and productive employees.”
Ducey’s office also touted his support for veterans in recent years. Last year, he signed a state budget that eliminated state income tax on veterans’ military pensions. He also allocated $500,000 toward combating homelessness among Arizona’s veterans.