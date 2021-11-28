(The Center Square) – The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has reached a $14.5 million settlement with e-cigarette maker Juul Labs, Inc.
“Today’s settlement holds JUUL accountable for its irresponsible marketing efforts that pushed Arizona minors toward nicotine and the addiction that follows,” AG Mark Brnovich said in a statement.
More than $12 million of the payment will fund programs designed to stop youth vaping, such as e-cigarette education, cessation programs, and prevention programs. The remaining $2 million will reimburse the state for litigation costs, according to a Nov. 23 news release from the AGO.
In the settlement, JUUL committed to stopping all marketing to those under the age of 21 in Arizona. They are prohibited from marketing through cartoons or near schools, advertising through social media, sponsoring events for those under 21, displaying products in unsecured areas, selling products to those under 21, or selling flavored products without U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval. They are required to disclose the nicotine content of all JUUL products.
"This settlement is another step in our ongoing effort to reset our company and we applaud the Attorney General's plan to deploy resources to address underage use," Juul said in a statement. "We will continue working with federal and state stakeholders to advance a fully regulated, science-based marketplace for vapor products."
Arizona is the second state to reach an agreement with Juul over its marketing practices to youths. North Carolina settled a similar lawsuit with JUUL for $40 million in July. The company faces more than 2,000 similar lawsuits, including state and local governments.
Brnovich filed the lawsuit with JUUL in January 2020. The case is Arizona v. Juul Labs Inc, Superior Court of the State of Arizona, Maricopa County.
“Combating the youth vaping epidemic remains a priority for our office with both our undercover Counter Strike program and zero tolerance for vaping companies that mislead or deceive,” Brnovich said.