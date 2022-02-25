(The Center Square) – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich wants to keep the 2019 Public Charge Rule in place.
Brnovich testified in favor of upholding the Donald Trump-era policy in front of the United States Supreme Court.
The public charge rule bars some noncitizens from obtaining green cards if they’re likely to end up receiving public assistance when eligible.
Brnovich was one of 13 attorney generals in the country in the coalition fighting to uphold the law.
“The United States is indeed the land of the free and of industrious immigrants, but it is not a welfare state,” Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich told the Supreme Court on Wednesday, according to a press release. “The Biden Administration has once again caved to far-left groups attempting to erase a common-sense law that we’ve had in various forms for more than 100 years.”
Other states joining Arizona include Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and West Virginia.
While the challenge concerns the public charge rule, the court is deliberating whether to allow states such as Arizona to intervene in the challenge. In oral argument, Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. said denying the intervention meant allowing an administration to repeal a rule without the proper notice and comment periods. Other justices saw the intervention as a way to bring back the rule simply because of the complexity of the multi-state challenge.
Public charge rules have long existed in the United States. However, in 2019, the Department of Homeland Security clarified its definition of public charge to include certain groups of people who received government benefits like food stamps and Medicaid for more than 12 months over three years.
Public charge rules exempt refugees and asylees.
When Joe Biden became president, his administration reversed the Trump-era policy. However, the attorneys general say that Biden violated the Administrative Procedures Act. It’s a rule that requires that agencies publish notices of proposed and final rulemaking with the Federal Registrar, giving the public a chance to comment on proposed rule changes.
The Supreme Court accepted the case in October 2021.