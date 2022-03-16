(The Center Square) – American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) volunteers traveled from across the state to the Arizona State Capitol to push for insurance coverage of new cancer tests.
The volunteers traveled there to urge lawmakers to pass legislation to ensure that more insurance plans, including Medicaid, cover biomarker testing.
The American Cancer Society Action Network said Monday that the medication improves cancer outcomes, including chances of survival and quality of life post-cancer. It notes that patients with some types of lung cancers have a 34% reduction in mortality if they receive biomarker testing and targeted therapy.
"Biomarker testing and precision medicine are helping extend and save lives by tailoring care and treatment to a person's individual condition," ACS CAN Arizona government relations director Brian Hummell said in a press release. "This legislation will help dismantle cost barriers and bring the promise of precision medicine to more cancer patients no matter their income, race or where they live."
Minority, low-income, and rural patients receiving care in non-academic medical centers are less likely to receive biomarker testing, the release said. The organization argues that expanding insurance coverage will help close the gap in disparities.
A fiscal analysis on the bill indicated that adding biomarker testing wouldn't substantially increase costs to taxpayers via public employee insurance plans.
On Feb. 24, the Arizona House of Representatives unanimously passed House Bill 2144, which would expand insurance coverage of biomarker testing. However, it has not yet come up for a vote in the Senate.
"We thank the House for approving this lifesaving legislation and urge the Senate to follow suit in taking action to expand coverage and access to biomarker testing," Melissa Norred, ACS CAN state lead ambassador, said in the press release. "This is a critical step towards reducing health inequities and improving cancer outcomes."