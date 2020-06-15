(The Center Square) – The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,014 new coronavirus cases Monday, also attributing eight deaths to the virus.
The state's total case count after the latest additions is 36,705 and 1,194 deaths.
Maricopa County, the state's most populous, continues to see the most COVID-19 cases at 19,372.
The numbers are just the latest in days where the state's case count is trending upward. Gov. Doug Ducey said last week that health officials had expected an uptick after his "Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected" executive order was allowed to expire on May 15.
Arizona has seen the nation's highest percentage increase in cases based on seven-day averages. Ducey noted that the number of tests administered had significantly grown along with the rise in cases. Regardless, the percentage of positive tests also has risen.
ADHS reports 479,102 tests administered, with 9,676 added Monday.
The state's less-populated counties, especially those in Navajo Nation, see the highest percentages of cases per 100,000 residents. Apache County has the highest concentration of cases, registering 2,745 per 100,000 residents, according to John Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center. They've totaled 1,972 cases and 56 deaths.
The state, as a whole, has seen 510 cases per 100,000 residents. Arizonans age 20-44 have the highest incidence of infections, according to ADHS data.
Several Maricopa County restaurants closed their doors to dine-in traffic once again after they've announced a staffer or someone close to restaurant operations had come down with the virus, according to 12News.