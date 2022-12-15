(The Center Square) – The Arizona Department of Education posted application instructions for a new school safety grant open to all public and charter schools.
Rep. Shawnna Bolick, R-Phoenix, sponsored House Bill 2134 last legislative session, appropriating the $150,000 grant funding from the state general fund. The bill’s goal is to “grant monies to procure and implement an electronic incident prevention program” as a response to on-campus bullying.
The Arizona Child Fatality Review Report from 2021 found that child suicides increased dramatically by 30% between 2019 and 2020, with the male suicide rate increasing by 60%. It is estimated that relationship problems caused 69% of the deaths, while directly school-related issues comprised 33% of deaths.
The appropriation will provide funding for more schools to implement pre-existing prevention technology, such as the anonymous reporting apps GoGuardian, Anonymous Alerts and STOPit Solutions. Up to $5,000 will be awarded to qualifying districts that apply.
“It is my hope that at least 30 more schools/districts will qualify for this program, see its benefits, and report back to the Legislature and ADE on how many threats were reported and prevented with the use of these apps,” Bolick said.
Submission of funding and training plans are required as a part of the inquiry process. Applications for anti-bullying tip lines are now open to all interested districts.