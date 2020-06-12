(The Center Square) – Town of Gilbert officials plan to purchase and operate an ambulance service via their fire department. Proposed budget documents show taxpayers fronting the department more than $1 million to get operations off the ground.
The city council is scheduled to vote on its fiscal year 2021 budget Tuesday. Included in it are appropriations to purchase six new ambulances and other equipment for the Gilbert Fire and Rescue Service to operate. The purchase indicates that the town, population 254,000, intends to end its relationship with American Medical Response, which currently services the area.
“The safety of Gilbert residents is our highest priority and those in need of ambulance services are included,” Gilbert fire chief Jim Jobusch said. “In the past, unstable market conditions in the private ambulance industry have put Gilbert residents at risk. We are expanding our transportation division to secure this critical line of service to our residents.”
Jobusch did not indicate that AMR had notified them of an intent to change service levels but said that “they certainly could.” He referenced Rural/Metro Corporation, their former provider that filed for bankruptcy in 2013. AMR acquired Rural/Metro after the reorganized entity had decreased their services, Jobusch said.
AMR currently pays the town more than $300,000 annually to lease space while providing the city with four full-time ambulance units and two more for times of highest need. The company contracts two more ambulances to Queen Creek as a part of the agreement with Gilbert, Jobusch said. The new arrangement would see the town billing customers for service.
AMR, which did not respond to requests for comment, contracts with other cities and counties in the valley as well.
The town has operated one ambulance since 2017. Jobusch said it was too early to tell if it was profitable, but an assessment from the Arizona Department of Health Services estimated that it cost $623,096 to operate for a year.
Jobusch provided The Center Square estimations of profit and losses the new service would have over the next five years, showing a $78,651 loss in the first year and then annual profits totaling over $1.4 million.
Ongoing Expenditures
Ongoing Revenue
Difference
Year 1
$3,569,914
$3,491,263
($78,651)
Year 2
$3,705,420
$4,051,920
$346,500
Year 3
$3,799,393
$4,132,940
$333,547
Year 4
$3,811,577
$4,215,599
$404,022
Year 5
$3,824,048
$4,299,911
$475,863
Total
$18,710,352
$20,191,633
$1,481,281
But the proposed budget for the coming 2021 fiscal year shows additional costs not provided in Jobusch's estimates. It notes a deficit between ambulance transfer revenue and expenses of more than $1.1 million. It’s covered by a $1.2 million shift in money from the town’s general fund.
Asked about the figures, Jobusch confirmed those additional costs weren’t reflected.
“Based on our projections, those expenditures will be fully recouped by year eight of service,” he said.
Specifically, the proposed budget also shows cost estimates of $1.8 million in ambulance transportation and operations equipment and a total personnel cost of $3.1 million attributed to the service for one year. Jobusch said the town would hire 32 new employees and enroll them in the Arizona State Retirement System.
The proposed new spending didn't sit well with some on the town council.
“These are economically uncertain times," said councilman Jared Taylor. "For the town to take on a completely new line of service that we know under the very best case scenario will not recover its start up costs until year 8 is extremely risky and irresponsible."
Budget documents show a cost of $275,000 for each new unit. AMR told Councilwoman Aimee Yentes that they pay $150,000 per new ambulance.
"Though the department claims their ambulances have added safety features, these expensive upgrades have not been clarified and no one has explained how or if these additional costs create better patient outcomes," she said. "It is clear to me that AMR provides a safe and reliable service at a lower cost that the Town just can’t compete with.”
Jobusch acknowledged that the town would likely pay more.
“I assume our ambulances will cost more than AMR’s due to the additional safety equipment we include,” Jobusch said. “I’m sure AMR has some very good purchasing power. We use a national purchasing cooperative to acquire ambulances, which gives us the advantage of economies of scale we might not have otherwise.”
The matter has gotten little scrutiny, perhaps due to the city’s legal department requesting elected officials not to discuss it with anyone.
In a “privileged and confidential” letter sent on May 5, Gilbert Town Attorney Christopher Payne asked that town council members not bring up the potential purchase.
“Due to the ongoing negotiations with AMR and for strategic reasons, Fire would prefer to minimize any discussion about the ambulance package at tonight’s council meeting and is available to answer any questions directly,” he said. “If the ambulance package is ultimately approved, Fire will reach out to AMR to work with them on the transition.”
While it’s common for legal matters, especially contract negotiations, to be private, Yentes found the request offensive.
“This has not been a transparent process," Yentes said. "When we received correspondence from our own counsel to not discuss this item in the first of only two meetings the public and stakeholders would ever have an opportunity to even hear this important issue and it was packed into an almost $1 billion budget – I was quite frankly disturbed. It is clear the goal was to push this through as quickly and quietly possible. No one told AMR. No one told Queen Creek who we share a contract with. No one discussed this with at least two of the sitting council members expected to vote on this. We have solicited more public input on what to name a park then this local expansion into medical services. And that’s just wrong.”
If approved in the budget Tuesday, the town would begin expanding service in the spring of 2021.