(The Center Square) – The principal advocates behind the battle over the Invest in Education Act squared off Tuesday night.
David Lujan, an author of the Invest in Education Act and the director of the Arizona Center for Economic Progress, debated Jaime Molera, a former Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction and chair of the No on 208 campaign in Phoenix.
The debate comes as many voters are pulling their ballots out of the mail and making their decision as to whether the state should enshrine in its Constitution a 3.5% tax surcharge on individuals earning more than $250,000 or couples filing jointly earning more than $500,000.
Arizona’s top income tax rate is currently 4.5%. Should the initiative pass, it would represent a 77% hike on income over $250,000 for individuals and $500,000 for couples.
Supporters estimate the ballot initiative would bring in $940 million annually, but the Arizona Joint Legislative Budget Committee estimates additional revenue to be closer to $827 million.
Lujan focused on framing the argument in fairness, saying Arizona has cut taxes every year since 1990.
“We think that Prop. 208 is a fair solution because it’s asking those who have benefited from all of those tax cuts to pay a little bit more to pay for our schools,” he said. “Arizonans recognize that our schools are underfunded.”
Molera warned that a tax hike of Prop. 208’s proportion would cause permanent damage to Arizona’s economic climate, seen as one of the most competitive in the nation.
“You’re going to have a scenario where you could have small businesses [that file at the individual rate] be at an 8% tax rate, which is the ninth-highest in the country, and corporations would be paying 4.9%,” he said.
Lujan added that the tax hike would convince wealthy earners to either change their compensation structure or choose to locate elsewhere.
Support for Proposition 208 originally polled highly but has seen support drop in recent weeks, with support falling below the critical 50% threshold.
The Arizona Republic, whose editorial board announced their opposition to the initiative Sunday, hosted the debate.
“It is an extreme proposal with more pitfalls than promise, that deepens the divisions in our society and puts the state's economy at risk,” the Republic said in its editorial.
Similar to the 2018 iinitiative that was tossed from the ballot by the state Supreme Court, each side has spent millions of dollars in advertising on the measure.
Should it pass, half of the money would be funneled to higher pay for teachers and other select employees like counselors and school nurses. Another 25% would go to paraprofessionals like classroom aids and bus drivers. The remainder would be split between career and technical education, teacher retention, and a program that pays for teacher tuition if they commit to working in Arizona schools once they graduate.