(The Center Square) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Border Patrol Agents continue to find smuggled narcotics at the nation’s Southern Border.
CBP agents discovered over 120 pounds of methamphetamine in the rear of a family’s minivan during a routine inspection this week.
The narcotics were seized near Gila Bend at Interstate Route 8 and State Route 85 on June 16. The highway has become a common smuggling route into Arizona, officials said in a June 21 release.
Such events follow a recent increase in apprehensions within the state. In fiscal year 2022, U.S. Customs & Border Protection has experienced 385,631 law enforcement encounters along the Arizona border. This represents an upward spike of 345.6% along the Yuma Sector and a 44.4% spike along the Tucson Sector.
Methamphetamine is the most commonly encountered drug along the Mexican-American border, with 113,645 pounds seized so far in fiscal year 2022.
After searching the detained gold Honda Odyssey, 158 packages of a crystallized substance were seized from the rear, spare tire, and suitcase in the vehicle, the release said. Alongside the narcotics, $635 and a Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol with ammunition were found.
One driver and four children occupied the Odyssey. Family units are involved in 25% of apprehensions along the Arizona border, CBP said.
“Smugglers continue to exploit vulnerable populations both inside and outside the United States,” said Chief John Modlin of the Tucson Sector. “Smugglers promise easy cash in exchange for a quick trip to the border, but agents and officers are on the lookout for suspicious vehicles. Thankfully, these agents prevented over 120 pounds of methamphetamine from making its way into communities throughout the United States.”
The children were returned to a family member, while the vehicle, drugs, and pistol were sent to the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force for further investigation.