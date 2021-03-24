Arizona, with a monitored population of 6,395,924, reported that 209 hate crimes occurred within its borders in 2019, the latest year for which data was available, according to newly released FBI data.
A total of 92 public safety agencies in Arizona reported the data. The collection of the data is the result of the Hate Crimes Statistics Act, which Congress passed in April of 1990.
The crimes reported to the FBI were motivated by either race, ethnicity or ancestry; gender identity; religious affiliation; disability or sexual orientation. In addition to individuals, victims can also be business and financial institutions, public agencies and religious groups, according to the FBI.
The greatest number of incidents were motivated by race, ethnicity or ancestry, according to the report. Of those incidents, more than 48 percent were driven by anti-Black hatred, while 15.8 percent grew out of anti-White bias, the data show. Anti-Hispanic incidents made up 14.1 percent of the total.
More than 60 percent of the hate crimes motivated by religious bias were anti-Jewish, the report said.
2019 Hate Crime Data by State
|Participating State / Territory
|Number of
Participating
Agencies
|Population
Covered
|Agencies
Submitting
Incident
Reports
|Total
Number of
Incidents
Reported
|Alabama
|2
|85,670
|0
|0
|Alaska
|33
|727,792
|5
|11
|Arizona
|92
|6,395,924
|17
|209
|Arkansas
|278
|2,813,597
|6
|9
|California
|737
|39,502,561
|195
|1,015
|Colorado
|221
|5,705,335
|50
|210
|Connecticut
|102
|3,373,874
|40
|76
|Delaware
|63
|973,764
|10
|22
|District of Columbia
|2
|705,749
|2
|222
|Florida
|638
|20,901,840
|51
|111
|Georgia
|495
|9,290,789
|50
|102
|Hawaii
|1
|974,902
|1
|41
|Idaho
|106
|1,782,402
|9
|24
|Illinois
|728
|12,125,954
|23
|65
|Indiana
|214
|3,643,904
|23
|75
|Iowa
|246
|3,135,918
|8
|10
|Kansas
|377
|2,610,898
|53
|78
|Kentucky
|410
|4,460,061
|67
|146
|Louisiana
|137
|3,536,544
|11
|26
|Maine
|134
|1,344,212
|10
|19
|Maryland
|153
|6,045,680
|9
|18
|Massachusetts
|360
|6,772,985
|83
|388
|Michigan
|638
|9,969,410
|188
|434
|Minnesota
|379
|5,533,121
|35
|104
|Mississippi
|42
|882,028
|5
|14
|Missouri
|571
|6,077,911
|28
|83
|Montana
|103
|1,055,460
|16
|32
|Nebraska
|130
|1,813,150
|23
|46
|Nevada
|48
|3,070,743
|5
|44
|New Hampshire
|188
|1,313,554
|14
|16
|New Jersey
|556
|8,638,072
|208
|472
|New Mexico
|23
|819,112
|6
|50
|New York
|558
|18,949,575
|65
|611
|North Carolina
|332
|8,740,258
|80
|210
|North Dakota
|109
|762,062
|12
|18
|Ohio
|551
|9,730,885
|134
|391
|Oklahoma
|438
|3,946,211
|22
|28
|Oregon
|204
|4,056,079
|46
|175
|Pennsylvania
|1,424
|12,585,495
|15
|41
|Rhode Island
|48
|1,058,329
|10
|17
|South Carolina
|405
|5,081,688
|36
|68
|South Dakota
|128
|848,738
|13
|20
|Tennessee
|465
|6,830,634
|42
|117
|Texas
|1,059
|28,885,669
|167
|456
|Utah
|121
|3,077,345
|14
|18
|Vermont
|89
|628,664
|17
|33
|Virginia
|415
|8,533,624
|57
|163
|Washington
|253
|7,587,677
|77
|542
|West Virginia
|240
|1,574,978
|18
|31
|Wisconsin
|437
|5,810,699
|43
|74
|Wyoming
|55
|512,713
|5
|5
|Total
|15,588
|305,284,239
|2,172
|7,314
Source: Federal Bureau of Investigation; U.S. Department of Justice