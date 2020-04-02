Another lawsuit has been filed against the Alaska State Employees’ Association union (ASEA) and the state of Alaska claiming the union is violating the provisions established by the 2018 Supreme Court Janus v. AFSCME ruling.
Chris Woods, a vocational instructor at an Alaska state prison, filed a federal class-action lawsuit challenging union-created restrictions on his First Amendment right to request that the union stop deducting dues from his paycheck.
The National Right to Work Foundation filed the lawsuit pro bono in the U.S. District Court of Alaska. Wood’s legal team includes two staff attorneys who have successfully challenged forced union dues in the Supreme Court, including Mark Janus, and two earlier cases – Knox v. SEIU (2012) and Harris v. Quinn (2014). The foundation’s staff attorneys are currently litigating more than 30 cases for workers related to Janus violations. The nonprofit, charitable organization provides free legal aid to employees "whose human or civil rights have been violated by compulsory unionism abuses.”
The Supreme Court ruled in Janus that no public sector employee can be forced to pay union dues or fees as a condition of employment, and that doing so violates their First Amendment right to freedom of association. Union officials cannot deduct dues from public sector employees’ paychecks without their affirmative and knowing consent.
However, the ASEA only allows employees to request that the union stop deducting dues from their paychecks during an annual 10-day “escape period.” The lawsuit challenges the ASEA union’s “escape period,” arguing it violates the provisions of Janus.
Woods began working as a vocational instructor at Goose Creek Correctional Center in 2013 and joined the union “because he was told by a union representative that he had no choice,” according to the lawsuit.
According to the complaint, on Nov. 26, 2019, Woods emailed ASEA officials requesting to “stop [his] union dues withdrawal.” A union official replied on the same day as his request that “he could only ‘opt out and not be a union member with written notice to this office’” within a 10-day period each year before the date he signed his original dues deduction authorization card.
Woods sent a second email request on Dec. 2, 2019, to both ASEA officials and the payroll office of the Corrections Department requesting that union dues no longer be taken out of his paycheck. The payroll office confirmed the request, however dues continued to be taken out his paycheck. The lawsuit states that Woods has “not received any further communications” from either the ASEA or the payroll office, and that full dues are still being seized from his paychecks.
Woods’ lawsuit asks the court to rule that the ASEA union’s “escape period” enforced by the state and the deduction of union dues from his and other state employees’ paychecks without their clear, knowing consent, violates the provisions of Janus.
The lawsuit also requests that he and his colleagues be refunded the dues money taken out of their paychecks.
“Once again, Alaska union bosses are demonstrating that they will violate the First Amendment rights of the employees they claim to represent if it means stuffing their pockets with more forced dues,” Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work Foundation, said. “Ironically Alaska has taken the lead in attempting to proactively protect its employees’ First Amendment rights, but because union bosses have successfully resisted the Governor’s Executive Order so far this lawsuit is necessary.”
Last August, the Alaska Attorney General issued a written opinion concluding that the state “will need to significantly change its payroll process by obtaining ‘clear and compelling evidence it has the employee’s consent before deducting union dues and fees.’”
Within a month of the opinion, Gov. Michael Dunleavy issued an administrative order directing the Alaska Department of Administration to create an initial opt-in program where unionized state employees can delineate online or in written form if they agree to have union dues deducted from their paychecks.
Within weeks of the order, the union secured a restraining order from a Superior Court judge preventing it from being implemented.