(The Center Square) – An increase of 3,800 jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry spurred a 3.1% increase in job growth for Alaska in August.
The state recorded an additional 10,200 jobs when compared to August 2021, but employment figures remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Leisure and hospitality jobs are still lower compared 2019 when the job count was 2,900 more, according to DOLWD.
Oil and gas jobs are also still well below pre-2020 levels at 7,200, an increase of 400 in August. The state recorded more than 10,000 jobs before the pandemic, according to DOLWD.
While the leisure and gas industry is still recovering, the construction, health care, federal government and local government sectors have rebounded from the pandemic.
The state's unemployment rate was 4.5% in August, the same as in July, according to the DOLWD. The highest unemployment rate was in the state's northern region at 7.2%. The rate was the lowest in the southwest region, which includes Juneau and Sitka. The rate there was 2.9%.
The U.S. unemployment rate for August was 3.7%, according to the DOLWD.