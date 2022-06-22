(The Center Square) - The unofficial results from a special election to replace U.S. Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, show four candidates in the lead but only three will appear on the Aug. 16 ballot.
Al Gross, who came in third in the special election with 12.6% of the vote, withdrew from the race, according to the Alaska Division of Elections.
Unofficial results released Tuesday show former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in the lead with 27% of the votes, with fellow Republican Nick Begich coming in second with 19.1%. Democrat Mary Peltola came in fourth with 10% of the vote.
State law prohibits elections officials from placing the fifth-place candidate on the ballot, elections officials said in a letter to Begich released to the media. State Rep. Tara Sweeney came in fourth with 5.9% of the vote.
"Because this withdrawal occurred less than 64 days before the election, Alaska law does not permit the fifth place candidate to advance," said Gail Fenumiai, director of the division of the elections. "Any party that disagrees with these decisions should file suit immediately," Fenumiai in the letter's closing paragraph.
The election was the state's first under the new rank choice voting system. Four candidates, regardless of party, were scheduled to advance to an Aug. 16 special election ballot before Gross dropped out. The winner would serve out the remainder of Young's term. Young died in March after serving as Alaska's sole U.S. House of Representatives member for 49 years.
Forty-eight candidates qualified for the election, which was held by mail. Of the state's 587,174 registered voters, 27.5%, or 161,614 voters cast a ballot, according to the unofficial results.
The results will be certified no later than Saturday, according to the division of elections.
Voters will also choose who they want to fill Young's seat for the next two years. The four candidates who receive the most votes will move on to the November general election. Gross was also on the Aug. 16 primary ballot.
Gross thanked his supporters and asked them to trust that he was making the right decision in a post on his website.
"There are two outstanding Alaska Native women in this race who would both serve our state well, and I encourage my supporters to stay engaged and consider giving their first-place vote to whichever of them best matches their own values," Gross said.