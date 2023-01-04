(The Center Square) - Alaska is expected to add over 5,000 jobs in 2023 as it continues to recover from job losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But fewer workers will be available to fill those shortages, according to a report from the January issue of Trends from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Alaska and the rest of the U.S. are experiencing a decades-long trend of lower labor force participation and a declining working-age population. Meanwhile, Alaska also faces migration losses among those of working age and an older population.
“Nonresidents fill about 20 percent of Alaska’s jobs. Some stay — about 10 percent each year — but most come temporarily to work in our seasonal or remote industries: seafood processing, tourism, and oil and gas. A record number of job openings across the country means less draw to Alaska for both temporary and long-term work,” economists said in the report.
Alaska industries are projected to either add jobs or hold steady this year.
Most of the gains will be from private nonfarm employment, the department said, as oil and construction projects ramp up, with the mining and logging sector adding 600 new jobs, 400 coming from oil and gas.
The leisure and hospitality industries are projected to add 1,400 more jobs and another 1,000 are expected from the trade, transportation and utility industries, according to the report.
Despite the thousands of new jobs expected this year, Alaska will still fall over 6,000 jobs short of pre-pandemic numbers in 2019.
“Some economic uncertainty from the pandemic persists, and Alaska’s pre-pandemic economy was weak following a 2015-2018 state recession,” the department wrote. “Alaska’s job growth in 2022 was among the slowest in the country. Supply chain disruptions from 2021 continued in 2022, and while some worked themselves out by the end of the year, COVID-19 is still a global problem. Future restrictions and supply chain disruptions, especially from China, remain possible.”
Some industries are expected to rebound better than others in 2023, with tourism projected to boost jobs in leisure and hospitality and transportation expected to increase past the pre-pandemic job count. Similarly, retail is forecasted to regain most of the job losses it incurred during 2020.
The federal infrastructure bill will also be responsible for billions of dollars coming into Alaska for roads, bridges, and more over the coming years.
“The projects will create jobs, and the improvements will lay the foundation for further economic growth,” the department said.