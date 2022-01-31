(The Center Square) – Alaska's unemployment rate is rebounding slower than most states, according to a report from WalletHub.
Alaska ranked 46th, behind only New York, California, New Jersey, Nevada and Hawaii in the report that ranked states and the District of Columbia from best-to-worst based on changes in the unemployment rates since the pandemic.
Alaska’s 5.7% unemployment rate in December was an improvement from 7.8% in December 2020. The state's pre-pandemic unemployment rate was 5.4%, according to information from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Alaska had the highest job openings rate in November 2021 at 8.8%.
A group of analysts who answered questions for the WalletHub report made their recommendations about what could expedite an economic rebound.
"Continued vigilance about public health to rebuild public confidence and guard against significant future waves of infection and hospitalization will be key in keeping the recovery on track," said Joyce Jacobsen, president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges and professor of economics at Wesleyan University.
Joseph Grant, a professor at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, predicted the industries poised for the fastest rebound in a post-coronavirus job market are areas in technology, manufacturing, logistics, transportation and construction. Other analysts included in the WalletHub report said competency with computer engineering and e-commerce would be among the top skills that will benefit job seekers.
States the report found were experiencing the best unemployment rate recovery were Nebraska, Utah, Oklahoma, Montana and Georgia.