(The Center Square) - Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin remains in the lead in the race to fill the unexpired term of the late Don Young, according to the latest results from the Division of Elections.
Young, who served as the state's only member in the U.S. House of Representatives, died in March.
Forty-eight candidates filed to fill his unexpired term. The election is the first in Alaska decided by rank choice voting. The top four candidates, regardless of party affiliation, will advance to an Aug. 16 runoff.
Palin, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has 28% of the vote. Nick Begich, a Republican who is endorsed by the Alaska Republican Party, received 19.2% of the vote.
Al Gross, an independent, is in third place with 12.7% of the vote. Democrat Mary Peltola received 8.9% of the votes cast.
The latest results show 134,179 of 587,174 of Alaska's registered voters have cast a ballot as of June 15, a 22,9% voter turnout.
The election was done by mail only. Any votes with a June 11 postmark that are in by June 21 will be counted, according to Tiffany Montemayor, public relations manager for the Division of Elections.
The target date for certifying the election is June 25, Montemayor said.