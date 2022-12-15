(The Center Square) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy said lower than normal oil prices are why he is withdrawing $265 million from the state reserves as part of his budget proposal for fiscal year 2024.
The governor's budget presented Thursday leaves a combined $2.1 billion in reserves after the withdrawal, he said.
"This budget is a starting point for discussions into what Alaska will look like over the next four years and the next 50 years," Dunleavy said. "The budget we are forwarding to the incoming legislature builds on the progress we made together in my first term with practical investments that make Alaska safer, increase our self-reliance with sustainable energy production, food security and much more."
The budget presented by the governor Thursday includes $2.4 billion for a $3,800 permanent fund dividend that the state will distribute to eligible residents in the fall of 2023 if legislators approve.
The governor is proposing $4.8 billion in unrestricted general funds. The capital budget is down $460 million from fiscal year 2023 and includes matches to the $1.7 billion the state will receive in fiscal year 2024, according to information from Dunleavy's office.
Included in the capital budget is a $25 million state match for $222 million in federal funding for village safe water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The governor put $127 million in the transportation budget to match $1.25 billion in federal funding from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
"This is our time as a state to invest in our communities by maintaining our highways, investing in our transportation network to increase safety, support business and industry, and making our roads, bridges, airports, and highways more durable," said Ryan Anderson, commissioner of the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. "This budget allows us to accept those federal dollars, with a state match to invest in all manners of transportation infrastructure across Alaska."
Education is fully funded, but Dunleavy said, "We are fully prepared to have meaningful discussions with lawmakers on education funding and how inflation is straining the delivery of services and programs across the state, so I look forward to us working together to craft a spending plan that meets the needs of as many Alaskans as possible."
Incoming Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, said he would work closely with the governor but raised some questions.
"I do have some concerns with the proposed PFD amount, no additional resources for education funding, a skeleton version of a capital budget, and the possibility we may need a supplemental budget for FY 2023 because of the decline in oil revenues," Stevens said in a statement.