(The Center Square) - The Alaska Municipal Bond Bank can facilitate bonds for regional health organizations and the University of Alaska through a bill signed into law by Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
House Bill 127 also removes bond bank restrictions that required 49% project participation by the health care organization. The bond's cap for projects was also raised from $205 million to $500 million.
Previously the university could only use the bond bank for funding of heating and power plan projects.
The bill was first introduced in 2021. Moody's Investors Service, a credit rating agency, reduced the university's bond rating to Baa1 and listed its outlook as "negative." The Baa1 rating is given to entities considered at moderate credit risk.
Moody's based its score on changes facing the university.
"Sizeable state funding cuts will unfold through fiscal 2022 due in part to the state's budget challenges," Moody's said in a news release in 2020. "In addition, the coronavirus outbreak will exacerbate student market pressures and depress enrollment and net student revenue for fiscal 2021 and potentially beyond. As a result, the system's already thin operating performance will further weaken, even as leadership prudently takes actions to adjust expenses."
The university's bond rating was raised to A1 in March due to an "improved state funding outlook," the credit rating agency said.
Allowing UA and regional health organizations to use the Bond Bank would reduce interest charges, said Rep. Bart LeBon, R-Fairbanks. The Bond Bank has already saved the state $51 million through fiscal year 2021, he said in a news release.
But the bill also puts the state on the hook if borrower defaults, according to the bill's fiscal note.
"...the Bond Bank would request funding from the Legislature and Governor to pay their debt service," according to the note. "If the state failed to act on that request the municipal market would lose confidence in the State of Alaska as a credit."
Applicants are vetted by the bond bank, which also consults with Moody's Investors Service and Standard & Poor's Global Ratings which assigns a credit rating to the bonds, according to information provided to lawmakers.
Also included in House Bill 172 is $60 million for a passenger terminal in Seward. The Alaska Railroad Corporation will issue revenue bonds to finance the project that includes a new dock and upland improvements, according to a news release from Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
"Seward has been an essential gateway for the railroad to bring people across Alaska for many decades," said ARRC President and CEO Bill O'Leary. "Replacing the dock and enhancing our passenger terminal will continue an important connection for all Railbelt communities for decades to come. Moving this project forward comes on the cusp of the railroad's centennial when we'll celebrate 100 years as a critical transportation link."