(The Center Square) - Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is asking for the public's input on a proposed waterfront improvement project.
About 83% of residents live near Alaska's 66,000 miles of coastline, Murkowski said. She wants to create a plan that addresses issues with tourism, fisheries, and mariculture, according to a news release.
Part of the proposal is to extend the Young Fisherman's Development Act to 2026 and increase its authorization from $2 million a year to $20 million a year.
"Alaska's young fishermen contend with barriers to entry that previous generations did not face," the senator said in the proposal. "The costs of gear, access, and fishing platforms continue to increase while climate change, pollution, and geopolitical disagreements inject further uncertainty into their chosen livelihood."
The Cruising for Alaska's Workforce Act, first introduced in 2021, will be reintroduced, she said. The bill would exempt the state from the Passenger Vessel Services Act that bans foreign-owned passenger ships from loading passengers in one U.S. location and transporting them to another U.S. location.
Murkowski also plans to seek more funding for waterfront projects led by the Denali Commission.
"The blue economy is set to be a $3 trillion industry by 2030. We have the biggest pieces of the puzzle already," Murkowski said in a statement. "Alaska's 66,000 miles of coastline and strong ties to our oceans and rivers prime us for growth in sustainable industries like fisheries and mariculture. I don't want to see us held back by a lack of infrastructure and support for our marine-based livelihoods. In many cases, tweaks to eligibility for existing programs would open up a world of possibility for communities who depend on our rivers and oceans. Alaskans brought these ideas to me and my team and I look forward to the work and collaboration that will make them a reality."
The deadline to comment on the proposal is Dec. 2.