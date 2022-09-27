(The Center Square) – Just over 8% of Alaska's residents are eligible for student loan relief under a plan presented by President Joe Biden.
Biden announced last month that students would be forgiven $10,000 of their student loans. Pell Grant recipients could erase $20,000 of their student debt. Data from the White House shows that 60,500 Alaska students would be eligible, which is about 8.2% of the state's 733,391 residents. Additionally, 37,300 people were also Pell Grant recipients and would be eligible for $20,000 in forgiveness.
Individual borrowers must make less than $125,000 and married couples must make less than $250,000 a year to qualify, according to Biden's Plan.
A report released Monday from the Congressional Budget Office said the plan would cost the U.S. more than $400 billion.
Overall, Alaska students took out $116 million in federal student loans during fiscal year 2020, according to the 2022 Alaska Higher Education Almanac 2nd Covid-19 Edition. The publication includes data from 11 institutions.
Wayland Baptist University had the highest average amount of federal student loans at $9,441. About 64% of students took out students loans to cover tuition costs, which was $9,880 for the 2019-2020 academic year, according to the report.
Sixty-six percent of students at Alaska Career College took out student loans. The average student loan amount was $7,330. Tuition for the 2019-2020 academic year was $15,895, according to the report.
Only 10% of students at Alaska Bible College took out student loans for the 2019-2020 academic year, according to the report. The average loan amount to cover the $9,700 annual tuition cost was $10,081.
Other average loan amounts ranged from $7,537 to $3,947, according to the report.
Alaska lawmakers criticized Biden's plan.
“I am empathetic to the burden of high student debt, and I’ve been working to try to reduce the cost of education to avoid these high debts in the first place," Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said. "I also supported a pause on student loan repayments during the pandemic, but those who borrow money have a duty to repay it. It seems to have escaped the President’s notice that this debt is owed to the American people who finance student loans through their taxes – many of whom have no student loans. Additionally, this loan forgiveness does not recognize the sacrifice of many Americans who scrimped and saved to pay off their student loans."
Gov. Mike Dunleavy and 21 other governors asked Biden to withdraw his proposal.
"Only 16-17 percent of Americans have federal student loan debt, and yet, your plan will require their debts be redistributed and paid by the vast majority of taxpayers," the governors wrote. "Shifting the burden of debt from the wealthy to working Americans has a regressive impact that harms lower income families."