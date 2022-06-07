(The Center Square) - More than 100,000 Alaska residents have cast their ballots in a special election to fill the seat of Rep. Don Young, who died in March.
The election is primarily being held by mail, but 184 people have dropped off ballots in person, according to the Alaska Department of Elections. Another 108,729 ballots have been received in the elections office as of Monday. More than 508,000 ballots were mailed.
Voters have until Saturday to mail in their ballots.
Forty-eight candidates are vying for the opportunity to fill the last four months of Young’s term. The election is the state’s first test of a rank-choice voting system, which Alaska voters approved in 2020.
The top four candidates, regardless of party affiliation, will advance to an August 16 run-off.
Elections officials cannot begin counting votes until after 8 p.m. on Saturday, according to Tiffany Montemayor, public relations manager for the Division of Elections.
“We will release results sometime after 8 p.m. on June 11 but they will not be all or final," Montemayor said in an email to The Center Square. “As long as voters’ ballots are postmarked on or before June 11, their ballot has 10 days to arrive to our (office) to be counted in a primary election. So we will be doing additional counts and results reports on June 15, June 17, and on June 21 which is the deadline to receive ballots."
The targeted certification date for the election is June 25, according to Montemayor.
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is among the 17 Republicans on the ballot. She has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump but not the endorsement of the Alaska Republican Party. Nick Begich III was endorsed by the party in April.
Palin and Begich are among 31 candidates to qualified last week for a two-year term as Alaska’s sole U.S. representative. Those 31 candidates will be on the August 16 primary ballot.