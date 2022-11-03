(The Center Square) – An estimated $4.33 million in COVID-19 relief stimulus money has been pledged to financially support six public education entities across Alaska.
Governor Mike Dunleavy said the funding was made available to the state through the federally-backed Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund II, or GEER II, in an announcement Thursday. The additional funds are separate from money already pledged to the public school system, Dunleavy added.
The state will allocate funds from GEER II to three learning facilities, including the Alaska Military Youth Academy in Anchorage, the Northwestern Alaska Career and Technical Center in Nome and the Alaska Sealife Center in Seward, according to the governor's news release.
Additionally, funds from GEER II have also been earmarked for the statewide programs of the Challenger Learning Center, Alaska Resource Education and Alaska's Future Farmers of America.
"These institutions do amazing things throughout the state to educate and prepare Alaskan students for success now and in the future," said Dunleavy. "I'm confident that the funding will help improve educational outcomes, support underserved and at-risk youth, and prepare students for future careers in our resource industries."
The majority of the GEER II funds will be gifted to support aerospace and aviation programs for Alaska students. Roughly $1.8 million will go to the Challenger Learning Center, with $1.45 million devoted to a simulated space education and STEM learning at their Soldotna facility. Another $375,000 will launch its Drone Education and Advancement program, which will provide teachers with the frameworks for aerospace and aviation curriculum.
The second largest cut of the GEER II will go to boost aquatic learning programs at the Alaska Sealife Center. The center, which provides educational programs on Alaska's coastline and wildlife, will receive $525,000 to be used to improve the facility's accessibility and to create a "small fry" program for young children, according to the press release.
Farming education, energy resource education, and secondary education are also slated to see funds from GEER II. Alaska's FFA program, the Alaska Resource Education and NACTEC will each receive $500,000 to support their programs. These funds, according to the press release, will help support students in learning about career opportunities, provide scholarships and boost summer camp programs.
The Alaska Military Youth Academy will also receive $477,000 from GEER II. This funding will help the school enhance its educational space, allowing the academy to repair walkways and make repairs to its buildings.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, GEER II is the second installment of funds to be allocated to states as part of federal emergency funding for state education programs due to the pandemic. In 2020 and as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the U.S. Congress earmarked $3 billion to be granted to the states for emergency education funding.