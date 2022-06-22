(The Center Square) - Alaska officials will be required to give residents an opportunity to vote when they apply for driver’s licenses or other identification documents as part of a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department.
The settlement concludes an investigation by the Justice Department that found applications and renewals for driver’s licenses and ID cards were not used to update voter registration rolls, which is a requirement of Section 5 of the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, according to a news release from the department. The state’s motor vehicle department was also not notifying elections officials about address changes, which is also required by law.
State officials will appoint an NRVA coordinator at the Division of Motor Vehicles and have NRVA site coordinators at each DMV office as part of the settlement. The appointments will be made within 30 days of the effective date, which is the date the memorandum of understanding was signed. Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer, who oversees the Division of Elections, and federal officials signed the memorandum on June 13.
Changes of address will no longer be accepted by the state on paper but online-only, according to the agreement.
The Justice Department began its investigation on Nov. 3, 2021, according to the memorandum.
“It is vital for every citizen in our democracy to have a full and fair opportunity to participate in the electoral process,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska. “This includes the ability of every citizen to register to vote and to update their registration information with the ease of access that the law requires.”
The Division of Elections did not immediately respond to an email asking for a comment.