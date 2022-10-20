(The Center Square) - Alaska's four gubernatorial candidates are split on whether the state should have a constitutional convention.
Voters decide the issue every 10 years but the state last held a convention in 1956, three years before Alaska became a state. Voters approved a constitutional convention in 1970 but the ballot's wording was struck down in court, according to BallotPedia. A 1972 ballot measure was rejected by voters.
Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy and challenger Charlie Pierce, who is also a Republican, said they supported a constitutional convention in a debate held Wednesday night.
"I think it's clear the people of Alaska have been ignored by their elected officials," Pierce said. "I think that's a good reason to have a constitutional convention and have an opportunity to weigh in on how our judges are elected and perhaps the abortion issue and perhaps the PFD and a spending cap. We need a spending cap more than ever."
Dunleavy said the framers of the state constitution put the convention in there because they wanted the people to have the options.
"I think people should decide what they want to do and not listen to the fear-mongering that's being paid for out of Washington, D.C.," Dunleavy said.
Former Gov. Bill Walker, who is running as an independent, said he is opposed to the constitutional convention.
"I think the last thing we need in our lives in Alaska is more uncertainty and that would certainly cause more uncertainty," Walker said.
Democrat Les Gara said he fears the delegates would be influenced by donations from money from outside the state.
"This is the most dangerous time ever to have a constitutional convention ever when the people can buy the delegates," Gara said.
An AARP poll taken last month shows that 46% of Alaska voters would vote "no" to a constitutional convention and only 30% would support. More than 1,000 Alaska residents participated in the poll.