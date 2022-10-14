(The Center Square) - Fishermen say a decision to close fishing of two types of Alaska crabs will devastate families who rely on the industry.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced this week that fishing Bristol Bay red king crab would be closed for the second year in a row.
But the biggest blow is the closing of snow crab fishing for the first time ever.
"This decision just destroyed a fishing business of over 50 years and the crew that have a combined 10 years invested in it," said Joshua Songstad from the F/V Handler, one of those directly affected in a news release from the Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers. "Our crew of six has a combined 16 children to feed. No fishing model accounts for that."
ADFG officials said they were balancing the impact on the fishing industry with the need for sustainability of crab stocks.
"Management of Bering Sea snow crab must now focus on conservation and rebuilding given the condition of the stock," the ADFG said in a news release. "Efforts to advance our science and understanding of crab population dynamics are underway."
The decision will lead to bankruptcies and layoffs, industry experts said.
"We're going to have to let people go because there's no work and we've lost the ability to make money for the upkeep of the vessel," said Andy Hillstrand from the F/V Time Bandit and the TV show Deadliest Catch. "Out of the 60-vessel crab fleet remaining since we consolidated years ago, we could lose up to half or more with this decision."
The North Pacific Fishery Management Council did not do enough to protect the red crabs, according to Jamie Goen, Executive Director for Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers. Fisherman asked the council last year to close a bottom trawl to protect a large number of female red crabs. They did not, she said.
The industry cares about sustainability and needs support from the council, Goen said.
"We care deeply about this resource and our livelihoods and the communities we support rely on it," she said. "Having said that, the science shows there is room to create more economic stability in crab fisheries while also rebuilding crab stocks and not shutting any other fishing sector down. We need leaders in the council and agencies willing to balance all interests and resources and to start taking meaningful actions."