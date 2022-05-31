(The Center Square) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold public hearings next month on a proposal to restrict mining in Alaska's Bristol Bay watershed and possibly kill a large project.
The move "would help protect the Bristol Bay watershed's rivers, streams, and wetlands that support the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery and a subsistence-based way of life that has sustained Alaska Native communities for millennia," officials said on its website.
Any changes could kill the proposed "Pebble Mine," called "one of the greatest stores of mineral wealth ever discovered, and the world's largest undeveloped copper and gold resource," by Northern Dynasty Minerals, which is in charge of the project. The National Resources Defense Council and other environmental groups have opposed the project, saying it would damage wildlife there.
The fight over the project has been going on for years.
A 2014 assessment by the EPA said mining in the area "would pose significant risks to the unparalleled ecosystem that produces one of the greatest wild salmon fisheries left in the world."
The U.S. Corps of Army Engineers denied a permit for the mine in 2020.
EPA announced in January that it would pursue a revised proposed determination.
"EPA Region 10 continues to have reason to believe that the discharge of dredged or fill material associated with mining the Pebble deposit could result in unacceptable adverse effects on important fishery areas," the agency said on its website.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy and other state officials said the restrictions could affect the state's mining industry. The proposal also breaks a promise made by Congress to the state that would have given Alaska ownership of the minerals in the subsurface and the right to prospect or mine them, Dunleavy said.
"Mining provides some of the best paying jobs in the state," Dunleavy said in a statement. "Jobs that have never been needed more for Alaskan families to survive record price hikes in food and gas prices under Biden administration policies."
EPA's announcement will drive mining development "to the third world," said Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Jason Brune.
"It's important to remember that sustainable energy, from wind turbines to photovoltaics to transmission lines require copper mining," Brune said. "That mining should be done right here in Alaska where we emphasize coexistence with our environment better than anyone."
The EPA is accepting comments on the issue until July 5. Three public meetings will also be held. The first public meeting is scheduled for June 16 in Dillingham and the second one is on June 17 in Newhalen. An online meeting is planned for June 16, as well.
Once the comments are reviewed, a determination will be made by EPA officials in Region 10 whether or not to make a recommendation to the headquarters in Washington, D.C. The final decision will be made by officials at the headquarters.