(The Center Square) - A state government corporation has cost Alaskans the equivalent of $10 billion over the last four decades, according to a new report.
Economists analyzed the cost and financial performance of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority and found its development projects have lost $233.3 million. The entity has received a total of $301 million of public money from the State of Alaska.
The authors said AIDEA’s poor investment choices cost billions, adding had the $301 million been invested in the Alaska Permanent Fund, it could have grown to $10 billion by now.
“Had a portion of those earnings been distributed to Alaskans as Permanent Fund Dividends (PFDs), recipients would have collected an additional $1.3 billion,” the authors said.
AIDEA subsidizes private commercial real estate and economic development projects using state money. On its website, it states its goal is to help “diversify the economy of Alaska” and create jobs for Alaskans.
However, the report said less than half of AIDEA’s projects have made permanent additions to the economy and were more likely to cost rather than make money.
“AIDEA’s money comes from the same pot used for anything else in Alaska: law enforcement, the university, school funding, road maintenance, social services, and PFDs,” said Rick Halford, a Republican who served as president of the Alaska Senate. “Any of those uses would be better than throwing it away on AIDEA, an entity whose performance can be characterized in three ways: loss, waste and giveaways.”
The report further criticized the corporation’s subsidization of resource extraction projects.
“AIDEA is subsidizing the giveaway of Alaska’s resources away to foreign multinational corporations and nonresident workers,” said economist Ginny Fay. “Those financial losses are worsened by the state giving away 97.7% of the value of mineral production when it collects only 2.3% in taxes. A more accurate phrase than ‘open for business’ might be ‘open for massive giveaways.’”
The report recommended post audits of AIDEA and called on the state to consider extracting the corporation from the commercial mortgage loan market and restrict its project financing to revenue bonds, among other recommendations.
Salmon State, an Alaska-based organization that advocates science-based decision making, said AIDEA responded that it already undergoes audits. However, those audits do not measure whether AIDEA wastes Alaskans’ money, representatives from Salmon State told The Center Square. Salmon State also said economists involved in the report offered to share preliminary data with the organization, but AIDEA declined to meet.