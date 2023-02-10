(The Center Square) - Alaska's "Great Resignation" is primarily due to the seasonal nature of work in the state, according to state economist Neal Fried.
In a study by WalletHub, Alaska was again named the state with the highest resignation rate in the nation compared to other states and The District of Columbia.
"Every time this information comes out, we look at it to see how we are fairing. The data almost always indicates that Alaska has a higher job turnover and resignation rate than anywhere else, but that's because the data always comes out at the end of the year when our seasonal work is ending or has just ended," Fried said. "Alaska has the most seasonal economy and labor force than any other state in this country."
Fried said the size of Alaska's labor force also affects the data.
"Landwise, we have the largest state in the nation, but our workforce population is the smallest," Fried said. "When you've got the smallest labor force and most of it seasonal, then data based on percentage rates is just going to be higher naturally."
The WalletHub report uses recently released data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to rank each state and the Capitol based on information obtained over the course of a year and the month of December.
According to the study, 4.37% of Alaska's workers quit jobs in 2022, a .56% increase in the number of workers leaving employment the prior year. In 2021, the resignation rate in Alaska was only 3.8%.
The states of Wyoming, Montana, Louisiana and Delaware respectively rounded out the rest of the top five states with the highest resignation rates. States with the least amount of people quitting their jobs were New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, according to the study.