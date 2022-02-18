(The Center Square) – Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has included an additional Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) payment of $1,250 to Alaska residents in his supplemental budget.
The payments would go out in the spring. Residents would see another $2,500 if the Legislature backs the plan.
The PFD was projected to have $65 billion, the governor said.
"Today, because of incredible returns, we have almost $82 billion in the Permanent Fund Dividend," Dunleavy said Thursday during a news conference. "Given the inflationary picture that we're going through right now, I think we're going to really ask the Legislature to give that due consideration ASAP."
The state will have about $1.6 billion in combined surplus from fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2023, he said. Dunleavy said his plan included funds for core services.
“We are ramping up support for public safety, fully funding education, providing some local governments 100% of school bond debt reimbursement, gaining momentum behind the G.O. bond proposal and committing to a full 50/50 PFD that Alaskans expect and deserve," Dunleavy said.
Both parties have questioned Dunleavy's spending plan, which includes $375.4 million of discretionary funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for revenue replacement. An additional $37.4 million is set aside for operating investments, and $72 million is allocated for capital projects.
"I think we need to look further forward than fiscal year 2023," Sen. Bert Stedman, R-Sitka, said last month at a meeting of the Senate Finance Committee. "We're fortunate today to have higher oil prices, and we may not be so fortunate six months from now or a year from now, or two years from now."
Stedman asked whether some of the money could be saved and said there was the possibility "we walk our state into significant taxes and huge deficits."
Much of Alaska's revenues are dependent on oil prices. And while they may be high now, that may not be the case in the future, lawmakers said.
Senate Minority Leader Tom Begich said basing a budget on the stock market and the volatile price of oil "is not a sustainable plan for our next generation."
Dunleavy said the numbers are good.
"We're hoping that these numbers, which are real numbers – there's no funny money here – that these real numbers can paint a picture of what is and what we can do," Dunleavy said. "With regards to whether the Legislature is going to agree on everything we've put forward, that's doubtful. But we're hoping there will be a number of issues we can coalesce around get passed to help the people of Alaska."