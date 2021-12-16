(The Center Square) – Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has unveiled his fiscal year 2023 budget proposal, which includes a $2,564 payment for eligible Alaskans through the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) and millions of dollars for his public safety initiative announced earlier this week.
The fiscal year 2023 budget proposal is $10.9 billion, down from $12.5 billion in fiscal year 2022, said Neil Steininger, director of the Alaska Office of Management and Budget.
"The decrease in that number is really an artifact of how certain federal relief is accounted for in the state budget," Steininger said in an email to The Center Square. "A comparison limited to just unrestricted general funds is probably a better way to look at this."
Unrestricted general funds (UGF) appropriations were $4.591 billion in fiscal year 2022, Steininger said, and the governor's fiscal year 2023 budget proposal has $4.606 billion in UGF appropriations; a $14.9 million increase (0.3%).
Dunleavy said he took office with a $1.6 billion budget deficit for fiscal year 2020. This year's budget ends with a no deficit, he said.
Overall, the operating, mental health and capital budget includes $4.6 billion in unrestricted general funds (UGF), $912 million in designated general funds (DGF), $792 million in other state funds and $4.6 billion in federal funding with the total of all funds at $10.9 billion, according to a Wednesday news release from the governor’s office.
Taxes will not increase and the budget proposal is balanced, Dunleavy said.
“The proposed budget of $4.6 billion of unrestricted general funds in fiscal year 2023 is 7% less than the budget we inherited,” Dunleavy said in a social media post. “I am happy to say that we are on track to finish the current fiscal year with a surplus for the first time since the fiscal year 2012.”
The PFD payments, which will cost the state $1.7 billion, reflect Dunleavy’s proposed 50/50 dividend plan, which splits a portion of the state’s revenue evenly between the state’s coffers and payments to Alaskans, according to the news release. The plan requires a constitutional amendment, and the House and Senate have not agreed to put the plan on the November 2022 ballot.
An additional $7.956 million in the budget proposal would complete the rest of the overdue 2021 permanent fund dividend distributions, Dunleavy said.
The governor also is proposing an additional $10 million for the Statewide Defense program. The funds help the state “fight President Biden’s effort to shut down our resource-based economy.” Dunleavy has accused the Biden administration of “government overreach.”
The budget proposal increases public safety funding by $24 million over last year’s spending plan through Dunleavy’s People First Initiative, which addresses domestic violence, sexual assault, missing and murdered indigenous persons, human/sex trafficking, foster care and homelessness.
The governor is proposing 15 new Alaska State Trooper positions, $5.1 million for law enforcement body cams and vehicles cams, $1 million for support staff in the Alaska Department of Corrections and $6.3 million for domestic violence and sexual assault prevention programs.
Also included in the budget proposal is a $5 million federal grant to the tourism industry. The money is directed to the nonprofit Alaska Travel Industry Association, a statewide marketing association.
Alaska House Speaker Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, said the House majority supports many of Dunleavy’s proposals, but the budget proposal should be reviewed carefully.
“It is important to remember that a slight rise in the price of oil, changes in the stock market and one-time funding from Washington do not fundamentally change Alaska’s fiscal reality,” Stutes said in a statement. “We need to make the tough decisions on a fiscal plan in order to provide sustainability in budgeting and the PFD.”