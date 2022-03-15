(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said part of a revenue surplus should go to taxpayers in the form of a $3,700 Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) payout.
Revenue figures released Tuesday predict a $3.4 billion surplus due to high oil prices which are projected to make up more than 50% of the state's Unrestricted General Fund (UFG) in the current fiscal year and for fiscal year 2023.
“Rising oil prices are benefiting government finances and hurting Alaskans,” Dunleavy said after the revenue figures were released Tuesday. “I’m asking the Legislature to help alleviate economic hardship for Alaskans now, by paying every eligible resident a PFD this year of at least $3,700."
The remainder of the funds would go into savings, Dunleavy said.
“Under the 10-year outlook, we can have surpluses while paying the PFD,” Dunleavy said. “We can also rebuild our savings with these surpluses in the range of $11 billion over ten years, based on a conservative forecast of $70 plus per barrel to 2031.”
The state's UGF revenue forecast increased by $1.2 billion for fiscal year 2022 and $2.4 billion for fiscal year 2023, according to a news release from Dunleavy's office. Revenue forecasts for future years also increased.
The revenue forecast is based on the rising cost of oil prices, which are expected to hit $91.68 a barrel for fiscal year 2022 and $101 for fiscal year 2023. The price is expected to stabilize at $77 by fiscal year 2031, according to state officials.
The governor and the Legislature have been at odds about how to spend additional revenues from higher oil prices and the federal relief programs.
The House Majority Coalition is proposing $1,300 one-time payments to Alaska residents to help offset high gas prices.
The "energy relief checks" are the same as a PFD, Dunleavy said.
"There's really no reason to reinvent a process, a tool to do this," Dunleavy said. "We've had the PFD for decades."
Dunleavy is proposing a constitutional amendment that would split the PFD equally between the state and residents. The Legislature is considering other options, including one that would give 75% of the permanent fund disbursements to the state and 25% to the residents. The payout to residents would be $1,250 in 2022 and would rise to an estimated $1,600 by 2030.
State lawmakers agreed to a plan proposed by Dunleavy on Friday that would remove the state's sales tax on fuel until June 30, 2023. The Senate passed a bipartisan Sense of the Senate resolution shortly after Dunleavy's announcement.
"This isn’t about party politics," said Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson, D-Anchorage. "This is about the state stepping up to meet the moment for its people."