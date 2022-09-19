(The Center Square) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy said on Monday that he would file for federal assistance after a typhoon that battered the western portion of Alaska over the weekend.
The governor issued a state declaration of emergency on Saturday. The full impact of the storm, which brought heavy rain and high winds to the area, may not be known for days, Dunleavy said in a news release.
The storm hit a rural region of the state and began to wane late Saturday.
"We know that people want to help the survivors of this storm," Dunleavy said in a social media post. "The best way people can help is to donate to a trusted charity such as the Alaska Community Foundation, Salvation Army or Red Cross with the experience to deliver disaster aid in rural Alaska."
The National Weather Service forewarned state officials about the approaching typhoon, giving them time to prepare.
"All of our response partners began preparations to help when they saw the storm forecast and are now working to support the needs of local communities in this disaster," said Major General Torrence Saxe, commissioner of the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, said in a news release.
No deaths have been reported from the storms.