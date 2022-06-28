(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he would soon announce the distribution of the $3,200 permanent fund dividend included in the budget.
Dunleavy signed the fiscal year 2023 spending plan on Tuesday.
Alaska is swimming in revenue due to high oil prices. Dunleavy cautioned the revenue increase is temporary.
"What it buys us is time to continue working together on a fiscal plan that smooths out the inherent volatility in oil revenue,' Dunleavy said in a news release. "The result will be that Alaskan families will not experience diminished services when revenues are down, and the business community is assured that Alaska's fiscal house is in order. The first step in that legislative and public policy process is to end the arbitrary political process for funding the PFD that was used starting in 2016 to this year when lawmakers turned to the 50/50 formula."
Dunleavy wants voters to have a chance to approve a constitutional amendment that would make a 50/50 split between state services and the draw that is distributed to eligible Alaska residents.
The budget includes funding for higher salaries for police officers and troopers.
Lawmakers agreed to add $117 million into education, with $57 million in one-time funds going to the schools.
Another $117.3 million will go to the Village Safe Water program, which will create safe drinking water and sanitation in rural communities. The allocation is a combination of state and federal funds, according to Dunleavy.
Lawmakers agreed to invest $4 billion in broadband, with $3 billion allocated to the Tribal broadband program. The state's new broadband office opens on July 1.
The budget also sets aside $1.6 billion in reserves.
"This budget is more than a spending plan; it's a blueprint for Alaska's future," Dunleavy said. "Budgets should reflect the values and ambitions of the people they are designed for, and I believe this legislation accomplishes that."