(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend could be more than the $3,200 agreed to by lawmakers.
Payouts to eligible residents will begin on Sept. 20 for Alaskans already qualified and on Oct. 3 for those who asked for a paper check.
The state still has about 78,000 applications to approve, which is stalling the distribution process, according to a fact sheet released by Dunleavy on Friday.
"The mass payment process takes 8 weeks to complete," the fact sheet said. "The PFD Division must test eligible Alaskan's bank account with the bank to ensure any changes on the application will match with the bank's records. Also, multiple payment audits occur prior to the mass payment to ensure all eligible Alaskans are receiving their full PFD amount, that garnishments are calculated correctly, and IRS tax verification has occurred."
The PFD amount results from a compromise between Dunleavy and the Legislature. Lawmakers had proposed an energy relief check to help residents pay for rising costs due to inflation.
"Alaskans, especially in rural communities, will have to pay extraordinarily high fuel and heating oil bills this winter, and rampant inflation is forcing all Alaskan families to pay more for basic needs, like food and medicine," Dunleavy said in a news release. "We need to stop determining what amount the PFD will be using an arbitrary political process. Alaskans deserve a constitutional amendment that protects the PFD from politicians and special interests, and sets out a funding formula we can all count on."'
The 2021 PFD was $1,114. Dunleavy asked lawmakers for a $3,700 PFD as state revenues rose due to rising oil prices.
"Under the 10-year outlook, we can have surpluses while paying the PFD," Dunleavy said in March. "We can also rebuild our savings with these surpluses in the range of $11 billion over ten years, based on a conservative forecast of $70 plus per barrel to 2031."