(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Thursday his plan to capitalize on the carbon markets could bring millions into the state.
Revenue from carbon management could bring in additional revenue to complement the state's revenues from the Permanent fund and oil production, Dunleavy said.
"Then, by working with like-minded legislators and stakeholders, we'll turn that principle into policies and a new era of prosperity for the Alaskans we serve," Dunleavy said he is backing bills focusing on two forms of carbon management. Geologic sequestration, also known as carbon capture, is a process where carbon is compressed and injected into underground geologic formations. This would require the state to establish statutory authority and rules, according to Dunleavy.
Biological sequestration promotes "the accumulation of carbon in trees, soils, kelps or other natural processes," according to a news release from Dunleavy's office. The Department of Natural Resources would market the carbon offsets and lease the land for projects.
"We're proposing a flexible framework broad enough to cover the growing possibilities and opportunities with carbon management," said DNR Commissioner John Boyle in a statement. "This burnishes the state's environmental, social and governance credentials and shows the market that we're open for business.
Several Alaska companies already participate in carbon markets. The companies have brought in $370 million since 2019, according to the governor's office.
"Managing this resource is clearly in Alaska's best interest," Dunleavy said. "It is in alignment with our constitutional mandate to develop all resources. This opportunity does not exclude or negatively impact current industries in Alaska, such as logging."