(The Center Square) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy received just over 52% of first place votes in the first round of counting in Alaska's first general election using ranked choice voting. 

The governor's closest competitor is Democrat Les Gara (23.1%), followed by independent former Gov. Bill Walker (20%) and Republican Charlie Pierce (4.5%). 

A candidate must garner 51% of the vote or more to win. If no candidate has 51%, the candidate in last place is eliminated and their second place votes are tallied. 

The race is closer for Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski. She is trailing Trump-backed candidate Kelly Tshibaka, who has 44% of the top votes to Murkowski's 42.6%. Democrat Patricia Chesbro has 9.5% of the first-place votes.

Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola is leading her quest for a full two-year term in the House of Representatives. She won a special election in August to fill the unexpired term of Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican  congressman when he died in March. 

Peltola has 47% of the first place votes, followed by former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin (27%), Republican Nick Begich (24%) and Libertarian Chris Bye (1.7%). 

