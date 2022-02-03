(The Center Square) – Gov. Mike Dunleavy is asking lawmakers to pass a bill that would allow communities to bypass the Alaska Legislature when considering microreactors.
Microreactors are smaller versions of nuclear reactors that generate between 1 and 50 megawatts of electric energy (MWe). Large nuclear reactors built between 1970 and 1990 generate up to 1,000 MWe on average, according to information from the governor's office.
Dunleavy's bill would exempt cities from bringing the proposals to the Legislature for approval, which is required for a large nuclear reactor.
Communities considering microreactors also would not have to undergo a study by the state of Alaska, according to the bill.
The proposal is the first in what Dunleavy said is a series of bills that could create energy independence for Alaska.
"For communities seeking more options to end their dependence on diesel and heating oil, we want to ensure that our statutes give them the opportunity to explore what many experts believe may be a generational leap forward in terms of clean, reliable and cost-effective off-grid power," Dunleavy said in a news release.
Sen. Jesse Kiehl, D-Juneau, said micronuclear is promising, "but we are not there yet."
"I am a little concerned that we’re not ready for the governor’s bill yet to take off all the Alaska rules (about microreactors)," Kiehl said. "We don’t actually know what this thing might look like."
The technology is still years away but two projects are being planned in the state, Dunleavy said. One would be located at Eielson Air Force Base and could be completed by 2027, according to the Air Force Times. The other is under consideration by the Cooper Valley Electric Association and would be located in Valdez.
"With a feasibility study already underway in Valdez, this legislation ensures Alaska remains on track to be an early leader in microreactor technology,” Copper Valley Electric Association CEO Travis Million said in a news release.
Alaska's only nuclear power plant near Fort Greely was closed in 1972, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Decommissioning of the power plant began in 2018.
"This bill represents an important step toward securing Alaska’s energy independence, supporting the readiness of our nation’s military and creating a pathway to new and alternative energy opportunities for communities across our state," Dunleavy wrote in his transmittal letter filed with the bill. "Alaska has always stood at the vanguard of sustainable microgrid technology and this bill will ensure we retain our global leadership role."
The bill is assigned to the Senate Community and Regional Affairs and Resources Committee.