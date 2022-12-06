(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy officially began his second term today after promising to keep the state looking to the future during his inauguration ceremony.
The governor said the state was in a great position due to the warming of the Arctic.
"This is going to put Alaska in the forefront of international trade, international relations, especially in the Pacific, especially in the Arctic," Dunleavy said in his speech on Monday. "Alaska's position as a logistics hub with our international airport is only going to grow our resources which are second to none and are also going to help catapult Alaska into fulfilling its age-old promise of being a resource supplier not only of the United States but for the world itself."
Dunleavy listed the state's natural resources as one of the great things about Alaska.
"We have resources that can underwrite our government," Dunleavy said. "We have a small population in which we know each other and can work together. And we can truly live up to our motto, which I think is the greatest motto in the entire nation, 'North to the future.' It embodies everything about Alaska."
The election of Dunleavy and Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom was historic. Dunleavy is the first governor to serve two consecutive terms since 1998. Dahlstrom is the first Republican woman elected to lieutenant governor. Kevin Meyer, who served as lieutenant governor during Dunleavy's first term, decided not to seek another term.