(The Center Square) - The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023 includes a program named for the late Alaska Congressman Don Young.
The Don Young Arctic Warrior Act would give service members stationed in Alaska supplemental pay, an internet allowance and one free flight per three-year tour, according to the bill introduced by Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan earlier this year.
Remote military installations would also be given priority for behavioral health providers, according to Rep. Mary Peltola.
Also included in the bill is funding for an icebreaker for the U.S. Coast Guard. Up to $150 million could be used for the purchase.
Alaska could also see new construction at three facilities. The bill includes $99 million for a physical fitness annex at Fort Wainwright, $72 million for a dormitory at Cedar Space Force Station that would house Air Force members and $62 million for maintenance hangar at Anchorage's Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson.
The bill passed the House of Representatives this week and is now awaiting Senate approval.
“This bill authorizes $847.3 billion in discretionary spending for national defense for FY 2023 and makes significant quality of life improvements for our service members and their families,” said Peltola. “I’m especially pleased that it included assistance that will directly benefit Alaska military families.”