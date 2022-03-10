(The Center Square) – This year’s Alaska gubernatorial election will be the first governor’s race under a new voting system approved in 2020 via a ballot initiative.
Under the new system, a single primary will take place Aug. 16, and the top four vote-getters, regardless of party, will advance to the general election. The candidates for governor also will have to run as a combined ticket with a candidate for lieutenant governor.
The Nov. 8 general election will be conducted via ranked choice voting. A candidate must receive 50% plus 1 to win.
Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said he will seek reelection, but he has not named a running mate. Incumbent Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer announced in December he would not run for reelection.
According to the Division of Elections website, Dunleavy officially has not filed paperwork to be included on the ballot. He is seeking to become the first Republican to win reelection since 1978 and the first incumbent to be reelected regardless of party since 1998.
Dunleavy will have at least three challengers from his own party.
Republicans who officially have filed to run for governor include Jimmy Cottrell, with Brittany Cottrell, who has not declared a party affiliation, running for lieutenant governor as his running mate. Bruce Walden also is seeking the Republican the seat with Tanya Lange running for lieutenant governor. The latest Republican candidate to enter the race is Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, who announced March 5. His running mate is Edie Grunwald, who ran for lieutenant governor in 2018.
Former Gov. Bill Walker is running as an independent, with Heidi Drygas as his running mate. Walker served as governor from 2014-2018 and initially ran for reelection in 2018 before suspending his campaign and endorsing the Democratic Party candidate. Drygas served as the commissioner of the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development from 2014-2018, when Walker was governor.
The only Democrat who officially has filed for candidacy is Les Gara, with Jessica Cook as his running mate for lieutenant governor. Gara served as a member of the state House from 2003-2019, representing the 23rd District. Cook is a teacher in the Anchorage school district.
Libertarian Billy Toien, with running mate Shirley Rainbolt, has also filed to run in the primary. Toien is running for governor for a third time, having previously ran in 2010 and 2018.
The filing deadline for the primary election is June 1, with candidates having until June 25 to withdraw from the ballot.