(The Center Square) - The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will hold multiple public meetings to gather input on the proposed Willow Project which is projected to boost domestic energy production and provide more than 2,000 construction jobs for Alaskans.
The project is expected to bring in billions of dollars’ worth of investment and revenues to the state, according to U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.
Public meetings will take place in person in Utqiagvik, Anchorage and Nuiqsut as well as virtually. A subsistence-related hearing will also be held at the same time as the Nuiqsut public meeting to gather comments on the project’s potential to impact subsistence resources and activities, according to BLM.
The bureau released a revised draft of the environmental review of ConocoPhillips’ Willow Master Development Plan last week. It also prepared a draft supplemental environmental impact statement which it said was necessary to address deficiencies identified by the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska in 2021.
ConocoPhillips plans to restore throughput in the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System and produce up to 160,000 barrels of oil per day, said Murkowski.
“From day one, I’ve elevated the Willow project to the Administration as my top priority, and I will continue to hold them accountable to their commitment to see this additional environmental review through so that construction can begin this winter," she said. "Responsibly developed Alaskan energy benefits both our national security and American families who are facing near-record energy prices."
The Willow Project has support from the Alaska Federation of Natives, the Alaska AFL-CIO, the Alaska Chamber of Commerce, and Alaska Native stakeholders, Murkowski said.
The supplemental environmental impact statement was developed with input from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Army Corps of Engineers, the Environmental Protection Agency, and other groups, according to BLM. The draft includes an analysis of potential climate impacts and fixes an issue with the original analysis that the court said failed to take downstream foreign emissions into consideration,
The draft also presents an alternative to remove two of the five proposed drill sites from consideration.
BLM said the draft does not represent a final decision and that the bureau will only make a decision concerning the Willow Project following public comment.
The public meetings will be announced at least 15 days in advance and individuals were encouraged to submit their input during a 45-day comment period.