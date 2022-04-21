(The Center Square) – Low-level marijuana convictions in some criminal records would be removed if a bill passed by the Alaska House of Representatives becomes law.
House Bill 246, sponsored by Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, D-Sitka, would affect about 8,000 residents with convictions for less than an ounce of marijuana and no other criminal charges in those respective cases, according to the bill's fiscal note.
These convictions are blocking employment and housing opportunities for some Alaskans, Kreiss-Tomkins said in the bill's sponsor statement.
The penalty for Alaska residents between the ages of 18 and 20 would also be reduced from a Class B misdemeanor to a violation, according to the bill. The punishment for a Class B misdemeanor is up to 90 days in jail.
The Department of Public Safety said in the bill's fiscal note a specialist would need to be hired for two years to implement the changes.
"This position would research all requests and update the criminal history repository to restrict the release of these records as outlined in the bill," according to the fiscal note. "The position would also proactively research records to expedite future requests as time permits. The annual personal services cost for a Criminal Justice Specialist is $101,541 plus initial set‐up costs for training, office equipment, and supplies."
A computer specialist would be needed to restrict views of files for those affected in the department's legacy mainframe computer, according to the DPS. The estimated cost to the department is a one-time fee of $56,000, according to the fiscal note.
Kreiss-Tompkins said it's time for the bill to pass.
“It’s been eight years since Alaskans voted to legalize marijuana and our marijuana laws need to reflect our new normal,” said Kreiss-Tomkins said in a statement. “I’m especially pleased that we are lowering the class of offense for 18-20-year-old underage possession of marijuana. It’s crazy that a 20-year-old Alaskan — who is also old enough for military service and to go to war — could be incarcerated for up to 90 days for simple possession of pot."
Sen. Mike Shower, R-Wasilla, is sponsoring companion legislation in the Senate. That bill is assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee.