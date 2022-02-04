(The Center Square) – A bill that would improve online access to information about Alaska's revenues and expenditures is now the state House.
The Alaska Department of Finance has upgraded its Integrated Resource Information System (IRIS), which contains the state's financial information. Senate Bill 25 would require the department to hire a contractor and add a new section that is easy-to-understand and user friendly, according to the bill's fiscal note. The website would be updated monthly.
"The state currently posts some financial information in a downloadable spreadsheet but this spreadsheet is very cumbersome, is difficult to search and understand," Sen. Bill Wielechowski, D-Anchorage, the bill's sponsor, said in a statement attached to the bill. "It does not provide any 'big picture' context about state expenditures versus revenues nor is it codified in law."
Wielechowski said the website could reduce the number of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.
“If Alaskans have a central location to access the state’s financial data, they will not have to rely upon the administration to process a FOIA request and would have the information instantaneously,” Wielechowski said in a news release.
The website comes with a $400,000 price tag and would take about eight months to complete, according to the bill's fiscal note.
The Senate unanimously passed the bill Tuesday. The bill had not been assigned to a House committee as of Friday.