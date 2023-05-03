(The Center Square) - Alaska has one of the best individual income tax systems in the nation, according to a Tax Foundation report.
The Tax Foundation's 2023 State Business Tax Climate examined five key components of states' tax structures.
Alaska is one of seven states that do not collect taxes on individual income. All states with a perfect score were those with no individual income tax, including Florida, South Dakota, and Wyoming.
The report said that the individual income tax component tends to positively or adversely affect labor output and investment.
"This tax influences the location decisions of individuals, potentially impacting the state's labor supply, and higher individual income taxes increase the price of labor," the report said.
Alaska's state and local tax burden is 4.6%, according to the report. Though Alaska does not have a state sales tax, it has a maximum local sales tax among its communities of 7.5%. That could change as Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said he is considering a 2% sales tax to fund some budget shortfall.
The state's corporate income tax rate ranges from 2% to 9.4%, which puts Alaska among the top three states for a favorable business climate.
But like many states, Alaska is facing a severe worker shortage, with an estimated 60 available workers for every 100 open jobs, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce reported this week. There are currently 27,000 job openings in the state and a little over 13,200 unemployed workers. Alaska's labor force participation rate is just over 63%, with a hiring rate of 5.8%, according to the organization.
The chamber said that despite the shortage, Alaska is one of only six states with a higher percentage of their labor force working than before the pandemic. The organization said most of these states have seen their labor forces shrink because of early retirements, increased savings, less immigration, and other factors.
Over 3 million workers retired early during the pandemic, according to the chamber.
To offset the labor shortage, Gov. Mike Dunleavy removed four-year college degree requirements for most state jobs earlier this year, a move later echoed by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.
"If a person can do the job, we shouldn't be holding anyone back just because they don't have a degree," Dunleavy said at the time.