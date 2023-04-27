(The Center Square) - Senators introduced Wednesday a committee substitute for Alaska’s operating budget that would avoid a constitutional budget reserve draw and leave a $90 million surplus.
The plan is a leaner version than one approved by the House that came with a $600 million shortfall. The Senate version cuts the permanent fund dividend by more than half of what the House passed earlier this month. The Senate budget includes a $1,304 PFD; the House version's is $2,689.
Senators proposed increasing education funding by a little less than $175 million.
"This is a responsible budget that considers the services Alaskans expect while living within our revenue projections," said Sen. Bert Stedman, R-Sitka, Operating Budget Chair of the Senate Finance Committee. "The constitution mandates us to deliver to the governor a balanced budget. Within the confines of the spring revenue forecast and not dipping into our perilously low reserves, we balance the budget with the potential opportunity of revisiting it next January to deal with further maintenance and capital needs.”
Alaska's revenue projections decreased by $246 million for fiscal year 2023 and $679 million for fiscal year 2024.
A drop in oil prices is blamed for the shortfall. The state relies on oil sales and investments to fund its budget.
Alaska North Slope oil prices dropped from $91 per barrel last year to $85.25 per barrel in 2023 and are projected to decrease further to $73 per barrel next year, the Department of Revenue said.
The Senate Finance Committee also introduced a new committee substitute for the capital budget, which would appropriate $30 million for major school maintenance and $32 million for the University of Alaska’s capital needs.
"We have limited resources to work with, making this capital budget one of the smallest we have seen in a long time. But we have focused on putting in money for major maintenance for schools and the university system to prioritize our existing structures," said Sen. Lyman Hoffman, D-Bethel, Capital Budget Chair of the Senate Finance Committee. “We’ve chosen not to do any individual district projects, but are concentrating on shoring up statewide existing infrastructure.”
Gov. Mike Dunleavy is discussing new revenue streams with lawmakers, including a 2% state sales tax. Rep. Kevin McCabe, R-Big Lake/Denali, said earlier this week he doesn't expect any revenue ideas to be presented separately but would all come as one package.
The final version of the operating budget is expected to go before the full Senate next week.