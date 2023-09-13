(The Center Square) - The husband of Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola died in a Tuesday plane crash, her staff announced on social media.
Eugene Peltola Jr., known as Buzzy, was a former member of the Bethel City Council and worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, according to a statement from Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
"He was smart, funny, hardworking and one of those guys you just enjoyed meeting up with," Dunleavy said in a statement. "He dedicated his career to public service."
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said in a Facebook post she is saddened by the news of his death.
"Anyone who met Buzzy felt his warmth, generosity and charm," Murkowski said. "It was easy to see why so many Alaskans called him a friend, and how he was so loved by his family. He was Mary’s number one supporter and truly her rock."
Eugene Peltola's plane crashed around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
"The pilot flew a hunter and the hunter’s equipment to a remote location 64 miles northeast of St. Mary’s," the NTSB said in an email to The Center Square. "After leaving the hunter, the plane took off to return and appears to have crashed during departure in an area of remote, mountainous terrain. The pilot was the only person on board."
A preliminary report will be available in two to three weeks, the NTSB said.
Mary Peltola returned to Alaska to be with her children, according to a statement from her office. She took office after winning a special election to fill the unexpired term of late Congressman Don Young. She was elected to a full two-year term in November 2022.