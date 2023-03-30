(The Center Square) - Alaska legislators passed a resolution calling on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to do better with its national wood heater certification program.
Lawmakers called the EPA's current national wood heater certification program "deeply flawed." They said EPA-certified appliances installed in the Fairbanks North Star Borough nonattainment area have failed to decrease PM2.5 emissions compared to previously installed solid fuel-burning appliances.
"Improving air quality is a complex issue that requires collaboration and a multi-pronged approach," said Representative Will Stapp, R–Fairbanks, the resolution's prime sponsor. "This resolution recognizes the tremendous efforts of the people of the North Star Borough to come into compliance, only to have the EPA change the regulations they previously set. This resolution offers the opportunity for common sense solutions, particularly for the people of that community."
Legislators said the EPA cast "overly burdensome and expensive controls" on local power plants that "insignificantly" contribute to air pollution while proposing to mandate more ultra-low-sulfur diesel for home heating. The mandates could affect the cost of living, they said.
The resolution also calls for the state Department of Environmental Conservation to develop an "economically and legally defensible" state implementation plan for the Fairbanks North Star Borough nonattainment area.
A "nonattainment area" is any area that does not meet national primary or secondary ambient air quality standards.
Part of the Fairbanks North Star Borough was designated a nonattainment area for fine particle pollution in 2009 and reclassified in 2017 from moderate to serious for particulate matter 2.5, which are fine inhalable particles with diameters generally 2.5 micrometers and smaller, according to the resolution.
Lawmakers said they are concerned that EPA's national policies seem "intent on turning attention toward so-called greener sources of heat, including electric heat pumps that will not work as solutions in the Fairbanks North Star Borough."
"Residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough need adequate and affordable sources of heat in harsh subarctic winter conditions, and the state Department of Environmental Conservation has acknowledged that a pathway for the use of solid fuel burning appliances is essential to these Alaskans," the resolution said.